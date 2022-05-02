The little-known benefits of beets

Jenni Smith 22 seconds ago Health Comments Off on The little-known benefits of beets 0 Views

  • Michael Mosley*
  • From the BBC series “Just One Thing”

beet

Credit, Meighan Makarchuk/Getty

photo caption,

Beetroot is good for your heart, muscles and brain

Want to spice up your training? Whatever your health and fitness level, beets could be the answer.

Yes, this tuberous root can improve your stamina — and even help you run faster.

This is all accompanied by a host of other benefits — from helping to lower blood pressure to keeping our brain healthy as we age.

Since ancient Greece, beets were believed to have health-promoting properties, so it is not today that we know that this food is good for our body.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Mango: 10 health benefits of sweet fruit

Read more Did you know that in some parts of the world, mango is considered …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved