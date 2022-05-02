Two years later, covid-19 continues emergency

posted on 05/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Getty Images)

CLAUDIO L. LOTTENBERG – President of the Instituto Coalizão Saúde

Leaving the covid-19 emergency by means of a decree not only has no effect on the disease, but can harm the fight against it. One certainty that covid-19 has left is that it is an opponent with whom there are no compromise solutions: letting your guard down is risking seeing all the progress achieved regress. And the biggest risk is represented by the variants.

For more than two years now, the Covid-19 pandemic, the worst global health crisis in more than a century, has no end in sight. Since its inception, much progress has been made – today there are not only vaccines, but research, studies and the production of articles, which have brought us a lot of knowledge about the disease (although there is still much to know). The use of a mask and strict and frequent hand hygiene have become part of our habits. Even social distancing had positive effects.

But there have been several variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus over the past two years. Delta is known as the most lethal. Omicron was the most contagious until the emergence of others — BA.1, between December of last year and January of this year, and BA.2, last February. This has spread to the United Kingdom and it is feared that it will advance quickly to European countries such as France, Italy and Germany. Both are “variants of concern” for the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are now about 505 million confirmed cases of covid-19 worldwide. Deaths caused by the disease now exceed 6.2 million. Daily cases show more than 700,000 people infected in 24 hours, according to WHO data. Although the trend observed since the end of March is a deceleration in these indicators, talking about the end of the emergency deserves a more in-depth debate.

Closing the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) at the point where we are now has a very negative effect on the population. Among other reasons, because it conflicts with the WHO’s declaration, made on the 13th, that the pandemic is still a public health emergency of international scope.

Even today, just over 84% of the Brazilian population has already received a dose of vaccine, 74% have a complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose) and 39% have received a booster dose, access is not uniform in All country. More than that: there are countries, mainly in Africa, with very low progress — some countries, such as Tanzania, Congo, Cameroon and South Sudan, have not yet reached 10 doses per group of 100 people.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, for example, there is only one dose applied per group of 100 inhabitants. For comparison, in South America, practically all countries have already applied more than 100 doses per group of 100 inhabitants (and some, such as Brazil, are already at more than 200 doses per 100 inhabitants). Such disparity serves to show that more advanced countries in the fight against covid-19 need to increase efforts to help the less advanced, and that the space for variants to emerge remains wide. Without eliminating it, or at least reducing it, the crisis caused by the coronavirus will not be reversed.

Declaring the emergency over also leaves people confused about precautionary measures – especially regarding whether or not masks are mandatory. Despite the release of use in many cities, a significant part of the population continues to use it. But in terms of regulations, the signs are divergent, and this jeopardizes the fight against the disease.

The pandemic continues, there is no end in sight and no setbacks can be allowed in the fight against covid-19. Although Brazil’s position is favorable, the emergence of a new and still unknown variant cannot be ruled out. Be cautious in closed spaces, maintain hand hygiene and take doses of the vaccine are still necessary. Getting out of the critical situation that covid-19 represents will not be defined by decree.