Ukraine claims to have sunk two Russian patrol boats – News

Ukraine said on Monday that its drones sank two Russian patrol boats near Cobra Island in the Black Sea.

“Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn near Cobra Island,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

The ministry also released black and white aerial footage showing an explosion on a small military vessel.

“The Bayraktars are working,” Ukrainian Armed Forces commander Valeriy Zaluzhniy said in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones.

Raptor patrol boats can carry three crew and 20 passengers. They are usually equipped with machine guns and are used in reconnaissance or landing operations.

The tiny Cobra Island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a group of the country’s border guards rejected the surrender ultimatum presented by the Russian ship Moskva.

The Moskva, the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, sank in mid-April. Kiev said the vessel was hit by Ukrainian missiles and Moscow said the accident was caused by an explosion on board.