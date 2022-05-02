Ukraine formally closes seaports captured by Russia | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine has formally closed its four ports on the Black Sea and Azov that were captured by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday.
The Sea of Azov ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed “until control is restored”, the ministry said in a statement.
“The adoption of this measure is due to the impossibility of serving ships and passengers, carrying out cargo, transport and other related economic activities, ensuring an adequate level of navigation safety,” he said.
All Ukrainian seaports suspended their activities as a result of the Russian invasion in late February. Russian forces captured some ports and blocked others.
Fishermen at the water’s edge with the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the background — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russian control of Black Sea shipping, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa.
The ministry said last week that Ukraine’s grain exports reached 45.709 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season.