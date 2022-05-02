UN urges rich countries to ‘take action’ on climate emergency – News

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on rich countries on Sunday to “take action” in the face of the global climate emergency and honor their promises of financial aid to developing countries.

“It’s time to act. It’s time to fulfill the promise of 100 billion dollars a year from Paris”, declared Guterres in Dakar, capital of Senegal, referring to the commitment made by the developed countries, but which still allocated this amount to the countries in the southern hemisphere from 2020, to help them finance the ecological transition and deal with the consequences of global warming.





Guterres made that statement after meeting Senegalese head of state Macky Sall, who is rotating chairman of the African Union, on the first day of his regional trip, which will also take him to Niger and Nigeria.

“The climate emergency […] increases security problems,” said Guterres, in a region of the world hard hit by the military coups that, since 2020, have been experienced in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.





“African countries, which are not responsible [pelas alterações climáticas]are often the first victims”, said the UN leader, who considers it “essential that half of climate funding is dedicated to adaptation and resilience programs to help vulnerable communities”.

The pledge of 100 billion dollars a year from 2020 was realized during the international climate summit in Paris in 2015.



