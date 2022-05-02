US feels no threat from Russia’s use of nuclear weapons

The official said the US is monitoring Moscow’s use of nuclear weapons and has yet to identify any threats.

Russian rhetoric about the use of nuclear weapons is not threatening the United States, according to a defense official. In a statement to Reuters, the official – who preferred to remain anonymous – said the US was monitoring Moscow’s use of nuclear weapons.

“We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day to the best of our ability and do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory.”he said.

Last Monday (April 25, 2022), the US State Department issued an emergency declaration approving a potential sale of US$165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of the “considerable” risks of a nuclear war.

According to a statement from the US department, the Ukrainian government said it needed to purchase cartridges from “non-standard ammo”, not regulated by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

“the risks [de uma guerra nuclear] are now considerable,” Lavrov warned in an interview with Russian state TV. “I wouldn’t want to take these risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we shouldn’t underestimate him“, said.

Lavrov accused NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) of being “engaged in a war with Russia through a prosecutor” and is “arming this prosecutor”, which would be Ukraine.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sarmat, as it is called, is the “more powerful” and can defeat “all modern anti-aircraft systems”.

After completing the program, the Sarmat missile system must enter service with the Strategic Missile Forces. It should replace Voyevoda, used in the Soviet Union. Despite the conflict in Ukraine, the missile has been developed for years and its test was already expected by the West.