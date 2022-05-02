US House Speaker makes surprise visit to Kiev

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, during a surprise visit to Kiev on Sunday (1st).

“Thank you to the United States for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” Zelensky tweeted in a message that includes a video showing him, alongside armed guards, as he received Pelosi and a congressional delegation. at the entrance to the Presidency’s headquarters in Kiev, and then at a meeting with the Americans.

“The US government is a leader in solid support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression,” added the Ukrainian president.





In a statement, the US delegation, which will also travel to southeastern Poland and Warsaw, said the visit to Kiev was intended to “send an unequivocal and vehement message to the world: the United States stands with Ukraine.”

“Additional American support is on the way,” Washington congressmen stressed. They also stated that they “will turn President (Joe) Biden’s strong demand for funding into a legislative package.”

Zelensky welcomed the “very important signals” presented by the United States and Biden, including a program for Ukraine, similar to the one created during World War II, to provide allied countries with war material without direct intervention in the conflict.





“These are recent and important steps forward in military and financial support to Ukraine (…), we are grateful for that,” Zelensky said in a statement from the Ukrainian Presidency.

The visit comes a week after the trip to Kiev by US diplomat Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

During their visit, the two announced the progressive return of Washington’s diplomatic presence in Kiev and additional direct and indirect aid of more than $700 million.



