Vaccination against covid-19, measles and flu continues this Monday; check the calendars | Rio de Janeiro



Vaccination against covid-19, flu and measles will continue this Monday (2) – Disclosure

Vaccination against covid-19, flu and measles will continue this Monday (2)disclosure

Published 01/05/2022 15:05 | Updated 05/01/2022 15:10

Rio – Vaccination against measles and the the flu will continue this Monday (2) through the city of Rio. From tomorrow until next Saturday (7), children from six to four years old, pregnant and postpartum women can be vaccinated. From the 9th to the 14th of May, it is the turn of health workers and other priority groups (50 to 59 years old) and the repechage phase begins.

From the 16th to the 21st of May, vaccination starts for health workers and other priority groups (40 to 49 years old) and will also have a recap. From the 23rd to the 28th of May, it is the turn of health workers and other priority groups (30 to 39 years old) and there will be a new recap.

From May 30 to June 3, they are health workers and other priority groups (from 5 to 29 years old), in addition to recap. For vaccination, it is important that the population attends the posts with an identification document and the vaccination booklet.

This past Saturday (30), the City of Rio promoted the D-Day of vaccination against flu and measles, but the numbers of people vaccinated have not yet been released. The forecast is that the final balance will be out on Monday (2). The goal is to immunize about 76.5 million people by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign.

All Primary Care units vaccinate influenza and measles, which can be consulted at city hall.rio/ondeseratendido.

Fourth dose of covid-19

This Monday (2) the vaccination for the fourth dose of covid-19. people with 70 years or older are able to receive the immunizing agent. On Tuesday (3), elderly people with 70 years or older. From Wednesday (4th) until next Tuesday (10th), people with 65 years or older. It is worth remembering that the posts don’t work on sundays.

From Wednesday (11) onwards, elderly people aged 60 and over will also be able to take the fourth dose of the vaccine. According to the municipal calendar, vaccination will continue until the 21st of this month.

People aged 80 and over have already been cleared to take the second booster dose since the 24th of last month.

Vaccination sites against covid-19

* 8 am to 5 pm



Family clinics and municipal health centers. Confirm the locations of operation at: city hall.rio/ondeseratendido Family clinics and municipal health centers. Confirm the locations of operation at: city hall.rio/ondeseratendido – Planetarium of Gávea – City of Arts – Barra da Tijuca (replaces José de Souza Herdy Family Clinic) – Lincoln de Freitas Filho Polyclinic – Santa Cruz – José Paranhos Fontenelle Polyclinic – Pottery

* 9 am to 5 pm Shopping do Meier

* 9 am to 4 pm Fire Department 17th GBM – Copacabana

* 9 am to 3 pm (12 years and over) UERJ – Maracanã * 10 am to 5 pm

Norte Shopping Shopping Boulevard – Vila Isabel

* 10am to 4pm (12 years and over) Botafogo Praia Shopping