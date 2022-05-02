War in Ukraine: The Narrative of the Conflict the US and Europe Don’t Want to Hear

Frank Gardner

BBC News Security Reporter

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing ahead of his meeting with the President of China and the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics

“Ukraine and its allies, including London, have been threatening Russia for the last thousand years, to move the [aliança militar] NATO to our borders, to cancel our culture — they’ve bullied us for many, many years.”

That’s what Yevgeny Popov — a member of the Duma (the Russian parliament) and a TV presenter in Russia — told the BBC on 19 April. “It is clear that NATO’s plans for Ukraine are a direct threat to Russian citizens.”

His point of view is both surprising and enlightening, as it reveals a narrative of the Kremlin very different from the way the issue is seen in the US and Europe.

To European and American ears, these pronouncements sound almost unimaginable, ignoring widely documented facts. However, these are beliefs not only of Kremlin supporters in Russia, but also of people in various other parts of the world.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the UN held an emergency vote — 141 nations out of 193 UN member states voted a week later to condemn the move. But several major countries chose to abstain, including China, India and South Africa. So it would be illusory for US and European leaders to believe that the entire world shares NATO’s view — that Russia is entirely to blame for this catastrophic war — because the rest of the world does not.

So why are so many countries refraining from invading Russia?

There are many reasons, from simple economic or military interests, to accusations of hypocrisy about Europe’s colonial past. There is no single reason. Each country may have its own particular reasons for not wanting to publicly condemn Russia or alienate President Putin.

‘No limits’ for cooperation

Let’s start with China, the most populous country in the world, with more than 1.4 billion people, most of whom receive news about Ukraine from the state-controlled press, just as Russia does.

China welcomed a high-profile visitor to its Winter Olympics just before the start of the February 24 invasion of Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Chinese statement issued after the meeting said “there is no limit to the two countries’ cooperation.” Does this mean that Putin warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that he was about to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine? Absolutely not, says China. But it’s hard to imagine that there wasn’t even a hint of what was to come for such an important neighbor.

China and Russia may one day end up being strategic rivals, but today they are partners and share a common disdain, bordering on enmity, for NATO, the US, Europe and their democratic values. China has already clashed with the US over Chinese military expansion in the South China Sea. Beijing has also clashed with US and European governments over its treatment of the Uighur population, attacks on democracy in Hong Kong and its oft-repeated pledge to “take back Taiwan” — even by force if necessary.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A demonstrator with a Russian flag during an act celebrating France’s announcement of the withdrawal of its troops from Mali

China and Russia have a common enemy in NATO. The worldview of these governments is passed on to their populations. Therefore, many Chinese and Russians do not have the same aversion as the US and Europe to the invasion of Russia and the alleged war crimes being committed.

India and Pakistan have their own reasons for not wanting to antagonize Russia. Both India and Pakistan abstained in the UN vote to condemn the invasion.

India gets much of its weapons from Moscow, and after its recent clash with China in the Himalayas, India believes it may one day need Russia as an ally and protector.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was recently ousted, has been a fierce critic of Europe and especially the US. Pakistan also receives weapons from Russia and needs Moscow’s blessing to help protect trade routes with the northern interior of Central Asia. Khan visited Putin on February 24, the same day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Hypocrisy and double standards

In addition, there is the charge, shared by many, especially in Muslim-majority countries, that the US and Europe are guilty of hypocrisy and a double standard of judgment. In 2003, the US and UK chose to ignore the UN — and much of world opinion — by invading Iraq for spurious reasons, leading to years of violence. Washington and London have also been accused of helping to prolong Yemen’s civil war by arming the Royal Saudi Air Force, which carries out frequent air strikes in support of the country’s official government.

For many African governments, there are other, even more historical reasons at play.

In Soviet times, Moscow flooded the continent with weapons as it sought to confront American influence from north to south. In some places, the legacy of the colonization of Western Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries is a source of resentment that continues to this day. France, which sent troops to Mali in 2013 — to prevent the country from being taken over by Al Qaeda — is not a popular government in the country, which was a French colony. Now that most of the French troops are gone, Mali is occupied by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, supported by the Kremlin.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin smile at the 2018 G20 Leaders’ Summit

And where is the Middle East in all this?

It is no surprise that Syria — along with North Korea, Belarus and Eritrea — supported the Russian invasion. Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad depends on Russia for his survival after his country was at risk of being invaded by Islamic State fighters in 2015.

But even longtime US and European allies — such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — while supporting the UN vote, were relatively restrained in their criticism of Moscow. The de facto ruler of the UAE, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin — his previous ambassador in Moscow has been on hunting trips with the Russian.

It is also worth remembering that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has a bad relationship with US President Joe Biden. Such is their mutual dislike, that the two refuse to take each other’s calls. Before that, when world leaders gathered in Buenos Aires for the G20 Summit — in late 2018, just weeks after the US and Europe accused the Saudi crown prince of ordering the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi — most leaders from Europe gave the Saudi prince distant treatment. Putin, on the other hand, gave the prince a warm greeting. The Saudi leader does not forget this gesture.

None of this means that all the countries mentioned are actively supporting this invasion, except Belarus.

Only five governments voted against condemning Russia for the March 2 invasion of the UN, and one of them was Russia itself. But what that means is that, for various reasons, the US and Europe cannot assume that the rest of the world shares their view of Putin, nor of sanctions, nor of his willingness to openly confront Russia’s invasion with weapons supplies. to Ukraine.