‘We don’t want Zelensky to surrender’, says Russian chancellor on war

According to Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin does not seek regime change in Ukraine, but ‘to guarantee the security of the population’, which would be threatened by the militarization and nazification of the country.

Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP

Asked about a possible end to the conflict, Lavrov said “the problems started years ago”



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, denied that the Kremlin seeks regime change in Ukraine. According to him, the war in Eastern Europe, which began on February 24, aims to “guarantee the security of the population” of the neighboring country. “We don’t want him [o presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelensky] surrenders, we want him to order a halt to hostilities. Our objective is not regime change in Ukraine, which is the specialty of the United States. We want to guarantee the security of the population of the east, threatened by the militarization and nazification of this country, and that no threat to the Russian Federation comes from Ukraine.”, he told the Italian channel “Rete4”. Asked about a possible end to the conflict, Lavrov said that “the problems started years ago”. The chancellor quoted former Ukrainian president Petro Porosenko (2014-2019), who fought the war in Donbass with the pro-Russians, and said that “the problem could have been solved” by Zelensky because in his presidential campaign he declared himself a pacifist. “Actually, he had all the possibilities, all the cards were in his hands. Publicly, he had declared, and perhaps arrogantly declared, that he would not have implemented the Minsk Accords because that would mean the destruction of the Ukrainian state,” he reproved.

*With information from EFE