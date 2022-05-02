What food prevents breast cancer? We know they don’t exist’ superfoods ‘, that is, there are no products that have super powers. This word is another way of highlighting the benefits of some of them within a healthy eating .

But there is one that can boast of having such excellent nutritional qualities that it is even thought that it could protect against diseases such as breast cancer.



We are talking of oil . It was analyzed in a clinical trial and it was concluded that it has a protective effect against this oncological disease.

Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil is a food rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (mainly oleic acid), antioxidants polyphenols, vitamins such as A, D, E and K, and other anti-inflammatory phenolic components.

Olive oil and breast cancer

The work was published in the prestigious medical journal European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (EJCN). This is a peer-reviewed study, that is, before being published, it was scrutinized by other experts in the field. suggests that the consumption of virgin olive oil, cooked and raw has a protective effect against breast cancer.



These data come from a subanalysis of the EpiGEICAM epidemiological study on the relationship between lifestyle and breast cancer risk, promoted by the GEICAM Breast Cancer Research Group (GEICAM), carried out by researchers from the Carlos III Health Institute of the Consortium for Biomedical Research in the Epidemiology and Public Health Network (CIBERESP), of the Autonomous University of Madrid and GEICAM, with the collaboration of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in its funding.

“With the results of this study, we confirm that moderate consumption of virgin olive oil is associated with a lower incidence of breast cancer . Although with this epidemiological subanalysis we do not attempt to explore the causes of this benefit, the scientific literature shows us that this food contains substances with a protective effect against this tumor , many of which are lost during the oil refining process,” says Dr. Marina Pollán, director of the National Epidemiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute (CNE-ISCIII), co-coordinator of the GEICAM Working Group on Preventive Treatments, Epidemiology and Heredofamilial Cancer and member of the GEICAM Board of Directors.

Do other healthy fats have the same protection?

This new analysis from the EpiGEICAM study also looked at other types of fats, such as those found in sunflower oil, corn, soy, margarine and butter in the diets of two groups of women with and without breast cancer. From the results obtained, it is noteworthy that the consumption of virgin olive oil for seasoning, frying or cooking, added to the intake of two tablespoons raw (in salad or with vegetables), reduces the risk of breast cancer by 28% .

The suggestion that can be drawn from the results of this sub-analysis is that taking virgin olive oil, especially in salads or with vegetables has a protective effect against breast cancer, but its consumption cannot be excessive, because other studies link high caloric intake and increased risk of breast cancer.

Another medical study also confirms

The EpiGEICAM data published in the EJCN are in agreement with those of a clinical trial coordinated by the University of Navarra within the framework of the multicenter study PREDIMED (Prevention with the Mediterranean Diet) and the Center for Biomedical Research in Network-Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition CIBEROBN, belonging to the Carlos III Health Institute. This work has already shown that mediterranean diet reduces the risk of developing breast cancer by two-thirds.

In the EpiGEICAM study, of cases and controls, whose objective is to investigate the role of reproductive and lifestyle factors, including the type of diet and alcohol consumption, in the development of breast cancer in Spain, participated 1,017 women recently diagnosed with this disease. type of cancer and 1,017 women without the disease.

“Thanks to the EpiGEICAM study, one of the largest epidemiological studies on breast cancer carried out in Spain, we are helping to provide valuable information about the relationship between lifestyle and risk of developing this disease, which will undoubtedly help us to support prevention policies and reduce the incidence of this cancer, of which approximately 30,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in our country”, says Dr. Miguel Martín, president of GEICAM.

