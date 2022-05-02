White House Reporters Dinner Returns After Two Years With Joe Biden and Trevor Noah | World

The annual dinner for White House correspondents (that is, journalists covering the US government) resumed on Saturday night (30).

The White House Correspondents Association has hosted the President of the United States for an annual gala dinner since 1924. However, in recent years the event has not taken place. Donald Trump avoided dinner because he considered journalists his enemies, and after Trump, there was Covid-19.

The presence of 2,600 guests at the Washington Hilton represented a return to normal.

The president and the jokes returned, while the gloves and masks disappeared at the correspondents’ association dinner.

President Joe Biden joked about his low popularity rating, mocked predecessor Donald Trump and was criticized by host of the night, comedian Trevor Noah, at a party that mixed Washington politicians, journalists and Hollywood big names.

The night was also marked by serious references to the conflict in Ukraine, challenges to democracy and freedom of the press at home and abroad.

“I’m so thrilled to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I do,” Biden said.

Biden acknowledged that the last few years have been tough. “We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of Covid,” she said.

The comments became more serious shortly afterwards, praising the work of journalists covering the war in Ukraine and warning about “a poison that runs through our democracy, with disinformation on the rise.”

“You free press are more important than ever in this century,” Biden said.

The dinner also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by journalists in war zones.

With the pandemic still lingering, some questioned the 79-year-old president’s presence after Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid last week.

Biden avoided the meal as a precaution, but did not wear a mask.

“Trevor, the really good news is that you can now criticize the president of the United States,” Biden said when introducing the comedian. “And unlike Moscow, you don’t go to jail.”

Noah opened his speech by saying he was honored to be the host of “the nation’s most distinguished superspreading event”.

The comedian made a joke about US inflation. He stated that journalists “have been so hard on you (Biden), which I don’t understand, since you came into power, things are really up – you know, the gas has gone up, the rent’s gone up, the food increased. Everything”.

Biden, who laughed throughout Noah’s performance, seems to want to make a difference with Trump, who not only never attended the dinner, but called journalists “enemies of the people.”

The last WHCA gala dinner, before the pandemic, was in 2019, without the presence of the president. The previous year, comedian Michelle Wolf’s jokes angered Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Noah took the opportunity to praise the journalists and said the right to a free press is a “blessing”.

“Ask yourself this question: if Russian journalists who are losing their freedom for daring to report what their own government is doing, if they had what you have, would they be using it the same way you do?”