Xbox breaks sales records in Japan with the help of Xbox Series S

Xbox has been present in Japan for over 20 years, but the brand has never been able to break through as much as its competitors Nintendo and Sony in this very specific territory. However, and unlike the Xbox One generation, the brand is selling more Xbox Series X|S than ever before at the time.

The numbers of famitsu show very good sales for Xbox consoles last week as more than 6,000 Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were sold.

It’s the Xbox Series S that finds the most buyers, being the most available and cheapest console. 566 Xbox Series X were sold last week against 5459 Xbox Series S, a proportion of almost x10 in favor of the smaller white console. In total, it is still the Xbox Series X that dominates the territory against its younger sibling with 95,856 units sold against 88,678 of the Series S. The trend should reverse in the coming weeks.

As John Welfare points out on Twitter, this is the first time Xbox has sold so many consoles in Japan since 2010excluding console release weeks.

We’re still a long way from the 24 million Nintendo Switch or the million and a half PS5 sold in Japan, but the 184,000 Xbox Series X|S sold so far show renewed interest in the Microsoft brand. This number is already higher than Xbox One sales, but it will be necessary to wait a little longer to equalize Xbox One sales. Xbox 360 that have already surpassed 1.6 million copies in the country.

Last October Xbox confirmed that the Japanese market was its fastest growing market and just a few days ago we were talking about “innovative products” in the works by the teams at Xbox Publishing in Japan. Microsoft appears to be putting the odds on its side to further invade the land of the rising sun, as evidenced, for example, by the Japanese localization of the upcoming Starfield and Redfall games.

Source