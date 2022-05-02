Youtuber loses pilot’s license after causing a plane crash to go viral on the internet

Federal Aviation Administration claims that Trevor Jacob orchestrated his jump from the aircraft; he manifested himself saying that he did not imagine this repercussion

Playback/YouTube/Trevor Jacob



Video of YouTuber Trevor Jacob jumping off a plane has over 2.5 million views



THE youtuber North American Trevor Jacobis accused of premeditating a plane crash to get views on YouTube. In a video posted on December 24, 2021, he filmed the moment he decided to jump from the allegedly malfunctioning aircraft. At the time, he was flying over Sierra Nevada, a mountain range in California. The United States Department of Aviation, Federal Aviation Administration (Federal Aviation Administration) revoked Trevor’s license and he can no longer fly. Authorities allege that although he said he only jumped off the plane after the aircraft had technical problems, the situation was orchestrated.

One of the evidences presented is that the youtuber should have tried to restart the plane’s engine, but this was not done. Upon having his license revoked, Trevor decided to record a new video for his channel giving his point of view on the story. He accused the media of sensationalism and said he did not imagine that posting a video of an adventure he had had would anger so many people. “The aviation community has been very hard on me, so I’m thinking of giving it up completely,” Trevor declared as he returned his pilot’s license in the mail. The video “I Crashed My Plane” (Eu Bati Meu Avião), considered irresponsible by the authorities, has more than 2.5 million views on the platform.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo.