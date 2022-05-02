Zopone / Unimed loses the second in the quarterfinals to São Paulo

1

Victor Lira/Zopone/Unimed/Disclosure Despite the defeat, Larry Taylor was one of the highlights of the Bauru team in the match

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket suffered another setback in the quarter-final series of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). Playing at home this Sunday (1), Bauru was defeated by São Paulo by 85 to 62. The next match of the best-of-five series will be held on Tuesday (3), at 19:00, also at the Pressure Cooker Gym.

The Dragon repeated the starting lineup of the last match: Dontrell Brite, Larry Taylor, Enzo Ruiz, Alex Garcia and Gabriel Jaú. In the first half, Bauru started well and even opened five points of advantage (13 to 8), however São Paulo recovered and after a basket converted by Bruno Caboclo won the first quarter by 17 to 16. Larry Taylor was the team’s scorer bauruense in the period with eight points.

In the second quarter, São Paulo was vastly superior, with excellent use on the three-point line and also more defensive resourcefulness. The team from the capital of São Paulo reached 11 points in a row. Such performance gave a difference of 16 points to Bruno Mortari’s men at the end of the second half. 43 to 27. Larry Taylor and Alex Garcia scored four points each and were Bauru’s top scorers in the period.

In the third quarter, São Paulo again prevailed, despite the good score of the Dragon in the period (21), Marquinhos guided Tricolor to an advantage of 21 points at the end of the third partial. 69 to 48. Larry Taylor, as in the first two quarters, led Bauru’s score with eight points.

In the last quarter, Bauru outlined a reaction in the final stretch of the match, improved defensively, converted some shots from outside in the hands of winger Enzo Ruiz, but could not reverse the score. 85 to 62 for the team from São Paulo that opens 2 to 0 in the series. If Bauru is defeated again on Tuesday, he will be eliminated from the NBB.

Point guard Larry Taylor regretted the result and also the team’s performance tonight.

“First of all, let’s analyze what happened in these first two games. In both we started very well, but we relaxed beyond what was acceptable, especially in the defensive part, the result is this. Two scores with a wide difference. Running behind is always complicated. So from now on, it’s to focus more on what we should do in these bad moments and turn them into something less traumatic”, commented the number 4 of Zopone / Unimed Bauru Basket.

Coach Jorge Guerra was another who disapproved of the Dragon’s performance this night, but he has already directed the mentality for the next battle. “We ran a lot today, but we never managed to transform it into something productive for the team in attack. Our goal is to score at least 80 points when we play in front of our fans. We only scored 62. It’s impossible to win like that. We also need to emphasize the fact that we have only one pivot in this playoff. Enzo and Alex need to unfold higher players. However, we need to think about the sequence. Tuesday we have a new opportunity to win and take the series to the fourth game “, analyzed the commander of Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket.

Numbers of Zopone / Unimed Bauru Basket players in this Sunday’s duel:

Samuel Pará – 4 points

Dontrell Brite – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Larry Taylor – 20 points and 2 assists

Alex Garcia – 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 balls recovered

Gabriel Jaú – 18 points and 8 rebounds

Enzo Ruiz – 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists