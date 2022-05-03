12-year-old boy is bitten by bat and dies of human rabies

One 12-year-old indigenous girl died last Friday (29), she was diagnosed with human rabies. The child had been hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the beginning of April. The case was confirmed by the State Department of Health (SES) of Minas Gerais.

The girl became ill after being bitten by a bat. This is the third death from human rabies in Brazil in 2022. All victims lived in the same village, located in a rural community in the city of Bertópolis, in Vale do Mucuri (MG).

A fourth possible case of human rage is being investigated. This is an 11-year-old girl, who presented some symptoms such as fever and headache. The investigation began due to the kinship with the last victim. The girl remains hospitalized and her health is stable.

SES-MG initiated a series of measures that aim to prevent the transmission of the disease. As of April 28, 982 of the 1,037 people living in the region have been vaccinated against human rabies.

According to the undersecretary of Health Surveillance at SES-MG, Herica Vieira Santos, there is no evidence that the virus is circulating among other animals.

“To date, there are no indications that the virus is circulating in other animals within communities. It is important to reinforce that in case of accidents involving wild and/or domestic mammals, the person should immediately seek a health service for professional evaluation as to the need for prophylactic treatment”, explained.

*With information from the Terra and SES portal.

