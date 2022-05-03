3 Everyday Habits That Cause Anxiety Without You Realizing

Although it is normal for a person to have anxietywhen this happens in excess, it directly affects the mental health and the everyday life of an individual. And, one of the big problems in this case is that certain daily habits can contribute to silently intensifying anxiety.

With that in mind, we want to invite you to check out a list of 3 of these practices that can affect you without you realizing it. The information is shared by the portal Nueva Mujer.

First of all, what are the symptoms of anxiety?

In general, anxiety can be associated with symptoms such as: intense sweating, feeling of tiredness, tension, restlessness or fear, tachycardia, among others.

1 – You spend a lot of time on your cell phone

Who never watched a sequence of videos and didn’t realize that time passed? In addition to dependence and addiction, intense cell phone use can result in anxiety.

It is important to point out that all excess is bad and the same refers to the use of your device, which can also impact on daily tasks and sleep.

2 – And speaking of mental health and sleep

On this second topic, when a person sleeps less, the brain remains more active and as a result, the body responds as if it were in a constant situation of danger and thus releasing more cortisol.

The point of attention in this case is that cortisol is responsible for this fight or flight against “danger”, thus increasing the heart rate.

3 – Beware of sedentary lifestyle

Especially during the pandemic, in which many continue to work in a home office format, sedentary lifestyle has become even more evident. And, in addition to the physical impact, this state directly reflects on mental health and with regard to anxiety.

Therefore, health professionals recommend that you exercise at least 30 minutes a day, investing, for example, in walking.

#StayAtip

Do not forget that the text is for informational purposes only. For evaluation and diagnoses, you should go directly to a medical professional, ok?