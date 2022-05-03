4 main reasons that make the body bloated

You constantly have the feeling of a swollen body and you don’t understand why. We’ve separated some of the main causes of symptoms so you can take better care of your health.

It is not possible to have a light and peaceful life if the individual feels that he is twice as big as he really is. Swollen body has many causes, but some of them are quite simple and can be easily reversed. Just remember to always seek medical advice.

Swollen body: find out what are the reasons that may be the cause

1 – Too much carbohydrate

Carbohydrate is present in many common foods that we consume on a daily basis. The problem is that it can be the cause of that uncomfortable feeling of a swollen body. The more carbohydrates you eat, the more insulin the body produces and the more water it accumulates.

2 – Swollen body can be a sign of gas

If you don’t usually regulate your diet and just eat junk food, especially from Friday to Sunday, know that gas will visit you. Accumulation of gas is also a frequent cause of a swollen body. Several bacteria that are in your body love to feed on sugar and unhealthy foods. Their metabolism generates a lot of gas that can accumulate throughout the body, especially in the abdomen.

3 – Alcohol swells too

The extra work your body puts into metabolizing alcohol causes bloating. Some organs do not function as they should and more gases accumulate. So know that any alcoholic beverage can cause bloating.

4 – Too much salt and too little water

These two factors together are some of the champions in terms of making the body bloated. The more sodium, the more fluid accumulates in the body. The less water, the less toxins will be expelled. Therefore, the sum of these two factors will cause the body to bloat in any person.

So, know that foods such as fried foods and industrialized products are enemies for those who want to feel lighter and healthier.