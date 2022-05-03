8 Things To Do With Your Kindle You Didn’t Know | e-reader

Kindle offers features that few people know, such as the browser to read news from the internet or the control of content for children. In the following lines, get to know eight features of the device that has become a darling among book lovers. Amazon’s e-reader is available in three models: Traditional Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis. Prices start at R$389 for the most basic version.

The following procedures were performed on a tenth generation Kindle Paperwhite. At the TechTudo we’ve also listed other tips and tricks about the digital reader.

Kindle has a very useful feature for parents or guardians of children who want to prevent their little ones from finding more adult content in their library. “Parental Control” mode provides the possibility to restrict access to the device’s web browser, store and cloud.

To access the tool, just tap the three dots on the home page and go to settings. It is also possible to set a password to block specific sections of the device’s interface.

2. Use the browser to read news

The Amazon reader also has a web browser. The experience is far from the same as what you would have using Google Chrome or Safari on your smartphone, but it is possible to access some news sites directly from your Kindle. The functionality can be useful for those who want to have a more comfortable reading also while consuming online newspapers.

To access, just tap the three dots on the home screen and choose the “Web Browser” option. Then it is interesting for the user to access Google News or their favorite news site. Sites like TechTudo still support read mode. The tool optimizes the web page so that the content is better suited to the Kindle, making it easier to use.

3. Putting a Password on Kindle

Amazon also has a solution to give you peace of mind from that friend or sibling who picks up your Kindle when you’re not around to see what’s in your library. If desired, the user can set a password that will be requested whenever the device is activated.

To access, just tap the three dots on the home page, go to “Device Options” and finally “Device Password”. It is possible to remove the passkey in the future.

4. Create collections to organize the library

The “Create Collections” tool can be a handy tool for those users who have a lot of books on Amazon’s digital reader and get lost when navigating through the library’s interface. With this function, you can create a kind of folder with your selected books and divide them as you wish: by genre, author, college books, among others. The imagination is the limit.

To create a collection, just tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and go to “Create Collection”. From there, just rename your collection and decide which titles will be part of it.

5. View Kindle Notes on Your Mobile

All notes and bookmarks made on e-books will be automatically saved to the cloud and synced to all your Amazon-logged-in devices. This means that if you leave the house and you really need to review a note you made earlier, but unfortunately you forgot your Kindle, that’s no problem, as you just have to access it through your smartphone, tablet or PC.

To gain access, download the official Kindle app on Android, iPhone (iOS) or Microsoft PC and log in to your Amazon account, the same one used on the digital reader. It is worth remembering that notes made on your mobile phone, tablet or PC will be available on your Kindle as soon as it is activated.

6. Use advanced search filters

Another feature to help with Kindle navigation is the filter tool. In it, you can filter the titles read, unread, which are e-books, which are PDF documents, which are comics and even which are newsstands.

The advanced search button is located in the upper-right corner of your Kindle’s library home page. If you want to undo the filter, just tap “Clear All”.

7. Send reading recommendation

There is a share button hidden on the reading page that works as follows: if you are reading a book and have noticed that a friend of yours might be interested in the work, tap the three dots, press “share” and select your email contact.

The person will receive, in their email address, your personalized message (if you have written it) and a free preview of the e-book. This is a way to indicate works in a simple and fast way.

8. Choose to send less personal data to Amazon

By default, Kindle comes with specific data privacy features disabled. The device uses this information collected in the background for marketing purposes. From there, the system can suggest more specific products and advertisements based on your taste.

You can cancel the permission to use your data by tapping the three dots in the library and following the path “Settings” → “Device Options” → “Advanced Options” → “Privacy”. It is worth mentioning that disabling the feature does not affect other features of the device.

