Abortion: The US Supreme Court Leak That Indicates Possible End of the Right to Terminate a Pregnancy

The United States Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning the legal right to abortion, according to a court document that has been leaked to the public.

In a 98-page opinion still in draft form, Judge Samuel Alito writes that the famous 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion in the US is “extremely wrong.”

If the Supreme Court overturns the ruling, other existing laws could instantly make abortion illegal in 22 US states. There is no provision for the judges to issue a decision until the beginning of July.

The 1973 law is being considered by the court as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Mississippi’s abortion ban.

The possible review of the Roe v. Wade decision comes at a time when reproductive rights are being threatened in Republican-controlled states across the US.

The leak sparked immediate protests from Democrats and demonstrations — from both supporters and people against abortion rights — outside the Supreme Court on Monday night (5/2).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — both Democrats — issued a joint statement saying that if the leak is true, the “Supreme Court is about to inflict the greatest restriction on rights of the last 50 years”.

The news website Politico published the leaked document in full, in which Judge Alito says: “Roe was extremely wrong from the start. His reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision had harmful consequences. And far from bringing national agreement to the issue of abortion, Roe and Casey [outro processo sobre aborto, de 1992] ignited the debate and deepened the divide”.

The Supreme Court and the White House have not commented on the leak.

An unprecedented leak

Anthony Zurcher — BBC News North America Reporter

Suppose for a moment that this draft opinion becomes law of the land. In a single moment—because of statutes already in place and laws designed for such an occasion—abortion would become illegal in 22 states.

The legality of abortion would become a toxic political battleground in the midst of an election year — the US will have elections to renew part of Parliament later this year. This is the meaning of what is happening in the Supreme Court.

Opinion drafts, however, are just that — drafts. And there are reports of judges changing their views as the opinion-making process unfolds within the courtroom environment. The unprecedented leak is short-circuiting this entire process.

For most of US history, the Supreme Court has functioned as a kind of Mount Olympus, issuing opinions from above. This lack of transparency has been broken, perhaps forever, as the leak has repercussions.

What this will mean for the legitimacy of the US court case is still unclear. But within the institution itself it seems clear that there is no longer any trust in the judges, a collegiate sometimes called a “brethren” (“brotherhood”).

At a time when political norms were broken like a vase in an earthquake, another big piece broke.

Six of the nine current judges on the court were appointed by Republican presidents. The other three were chosen by Democratic presidents.

Politico reports that Justice Alito and four other Republican-appointed justices — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were in favor of acting against the Roe v. John Roberts will vote.

The leaked document is marked “first draft” and circulated in February, according to Politico.

If turned into a majority decision, Judge Alito’s opinion would overturn the constitutional right to abortion in the US, paving the way for states to outright ban the procedure or impose further restrictions on it.

The American Civil Liberties Union said that, if upheld, the ruling “would deprive half of the nation of a fundamental constitutional right that has been enjoyed by millions of women for more than 50 years.”

According to CBS News, the leak itself does enormous damage to one of America’s most respected institutions and will likely lead to a full investigation, involving the FBI, to discover the source.

The Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 gave women in the US the absolute right to abortion in the first three months of pregnancy and limited rights in the second trimester.

In 1992, in the case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court ruled that states could not place an “undue burden” on women seeking abortions before a fetus could survive outside the womb, at about 24 weeks.

The US recorded about 630,000 abortions in 2019, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. There was an 18% drop compared to 2010.

Women in their 20s have the most abortions in the country — in 2019, about 57% of women who had abortions were in this age group.