Abortion: The US Supreme Court Leak That Indicates Possible End of the Right to Terminate a Pregnancy

The leak sparked anti-abortion and pro-abortion protests outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.

The leak sparked protests for and for abortion rights outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.

The United States Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning the legal right to abortion, according to a court document that has been leaked to the public.

In a 98-page opinion still in draft form, Judge Samuel Alito writes that the famous 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion in the US is “extremely wrong.”

If the Supreme Court overturns the ruling, other existing laws could instantly make abortion illegal in 22 US states. There is no provision for the judges to issue a decision until the beginning of July.

The 1973 law is being considered by the court as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Mississippi’s abortion ban.

