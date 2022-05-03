Amazon will pay for US employees to travel for abortions and other treatments

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on Amazon will pay for US employees to travel for abortions and other treatments 1 Views

Amazon worker

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Amazon announced financial benefits for women to have abortions

Amazon will reimburse employees in the United States who need to travel for a wide variety of medical treatments, including employees who intend to have abortions.

The company sent a message to its staff saying it will pay up to $4,000 a year in travel expenses for medical treatments not available in the vicinity of the workplace.

It wasn’t the first company to do this. Recently, several other US companies have announced plans that guarantee access to abortion for their employees.

The move comes amid increasing restrictions on the procedure across the country.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Cough, runny nose, body pain? Know when to seek care

With the increase in demand for care for children with respiratory symptoms in the health …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved