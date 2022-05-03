Chikungunya cases in Fortaleza grow six times compared to 2021 | Ceará

The number of chikungunya cases in Fortaleza in 2022 grew six times compared to 2021, according to data from the Municipal Health Department (SMS). According to SMS, in the first four months of this year, 1,061 cases of the disease were recorded, while all of last year there were 184 cases. Also according to SMS, 81 districts have records of the disease and 10 of them have 75% of confirmations.

The SMS bulletin also shows that the José Walter neighborhood is the one that most recorded the disease with 244 cases, which represents 20% of the cases in the entire capital.

Seven neighborhoods concentrate 73% of Chikungunya cases in Fortaleza; see what they are

Ceará records six deaths from chikungunya in 2022

The director of the Environmental Surveillance and Biological Risks cell, Atualpa Soares, explained that most cases are concentrated in regional five and six and that people who did not have the disease during the first wave are now contaminating themselves. To prevent the spread of chikungunya, the prefecture carries out specific actions in these two regions. Atualpa reinforced that the increase in cases cannot be considered an epidemic.

“We now have these islands with this population that was not affected in the first wave of that big epidemic and that apparently is now being confronted with chikungunya and is managing to carry out this transmission. We remind you that even with this exponential increase locally it can be considered an outbreak, but at the city level of Fortaleza it is far from being considered an epidemic”, he said.

To prevent the spread of the disease in other neighborhoods, teams from the city hall carry out preventive work in the José Walter neighborhood. Social education and home visits are carried out, according to Atualpa Soares.

“At a time like this, the fight is carried out with a larger contingent in the neighborhoods. In the José Walter neighborhood we have already been in the last few days with a team with specific actions there. Which are first mobilization and social education talking to the population. in high flow places, visit and give an intensity of home visits and finding positive properties. since that household can spread the disease,” he said.

The population can help the inspection bodies by eliminating outbreaks of the disease in places that accumulate water.

“80% of the outbreaks are in homes, which is why it’s important to inspect it. The population can also contribute. Once a week you can look at strategic points in your home such as the refrigerator’s water tray, electronic drinking fountain, disabled bathroom, a sink, a drain, always checking the cisterns or anything else that accumulates water”, he oriented.