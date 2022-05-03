Covid-19: PL that releases the use of a mask in schools in Campinas advances in the Chamber, but Saúde says that ‘it is not a good time’ to end | Campinas and Region

The bill (PL) that exempts the use of masks by children (up to 11 years old) in schools in Campinas (SP) during the Covid-19 pandemic advanced in the City Council, in this Monday’s session (2). The first vote on the proposal ended with 19 votes in favor and eight against after the discussion, and the requirement is currently imposed by the city hall in a decree of March 19, although the demand has not been made either by the government of São Paulo.

The Health Department says that “it is not a good time to exclude the measure” – see below in full.

The text of the bill says that the “requirement for the use of personal protective masks by children under twelve years of age to circulate in public spaces, open or closed, including in school environments, during the Covid-19 pandemic” should be prohibited. 19″. Check the PL.

According to the Chamber, the author of the project, Marcelo Silva (PSD), defended the approval of the measure, highlighting that the use of the mask is no longer mandatory in spaces such as shopping malls, cinemas and stadiums.

The vice president of OAB Campinas, Paulo Braga, explained that the Chamber has the legitimacy to present the proposal in the health area because it has competing competence with the Executive, guaranteed by the Organic Law, to deal with matters in all areas of interest in the city. .

The parliamentarians against the text were: Professor Alberto (PL), Rubens Gás (União), Gustavo Petta (PCdoB), Mariana Conti and Paulo Bufalo (PSOL), and Guida Calixto, Cecílio Santos and Paolla Miguel (PT).

To be valid, the project still needs to be approved in a second vote by the councilors, on an agenda to be defined, and later be sanctioned by the mayor, Dário Saadi (Republicans).

Campinas completes 1 month with full children’s ward beds and waiting list; respiratory diseases are the main causes

The Secretary of Health informed, in a note, that the mandatory use of masks in schools is reviewed weekly. On the other hand, the ministry’s advisory noted that the demand for ICU beds for children with respiratory diseases is growing, with total occupancy of beds via SUS, and there is a pent-up demand for these pathologies in pediatric wards. In this case, the g1 showed that the city has registered maximum occupancy of the municipal structure for one month, in addition to a waiting list.

“The current epidemiological situation in Campinas demonstrates that the different measures to prevent acute respiratory diseases should be encouraged. Therefore, it is not a good time to exclude current measures, such as the use of masks in schools and institutions for the elderly, especially in collective environments, without the possibility of interpersonal distance and unfavorable environmental temperatures, common in the autumn/winter period”, says text.

The secretariat also reinforced that the use of the mask, high vaccination coverage and maintenance of habits such as the use of alcohol gel and frequent hand washing are efficient to prevent diseases.

“The decisions of the Health Department are guided by science, with an analysis of the epidemiological situation. Prevention measures will be reassessed when the current risk scenario is overcome, based on good vaccination coverage for Covid-19 in children and the drop in circulation of other respiratory viruses. Both situations will guarantee the resumption of the health system’s capacity to meet the health needs of sick children”, says another excerpt from the note, also considering that the increase in pediatric demand is not a problem exclusive to the city at the moment.