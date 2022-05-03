Dengue: see the symptoms, care and treatment | Health

There were 542,000 cases until April 23, according to data from the Ministry of Health released this Monday (2). Last year, Brazil totaled 544,000 cases.

The dengue virus is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito and has four different serotypes: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4 – all of which can cause different forms of the disease.

What is behind the new dengue epidemic in Brazil

All age groups are equally susceptible to the disease, but older people and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk of developing severe cases and other complications that can lead to death.

In the video below, infectious disease specialist Rosana Richtmann explains the types of dengue:

Dengue: infectious disease specialist explains the four types of the disease

High fever > 38°C

Body and joint pain

Pain behind the eyes

malaise

Lack of appetite

Headache

Red spots on the body

The infection can also be asymptomatic or present a mild condition. The severe form of the disease includes intense and continuous abdominal pain, nausea, persistent vomiting and mucosal bleeding.

“Most people have the classic form of the disease. A small percentage has the severe form, which can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever”, explained infectious disease specialist Rosana Richtmann.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (>38°C), with an abrupt onset, which usually lasts from 2 to 7 days, accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, in addition to prostration. , weakness, pain behind the eyes, and red patches on the skin. Rashes and itchy skin can also occur.

1 of 1 Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for transmitting dengue. — Photo: Reprdoução/EPTV Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for transmitting dengue. — Photo: Reprdoução/EPTV

There is no specific medicine for the disease. Medication is primarily used to relieve pain.

Does dengue have a vaccine? See available immunizations and what to expect from Butantan research

The patient’s hydration is an important part of the treatment, as dengue is a disease that causes the person to lose a lot of fluid. Therefore, it is necessary to drink a lot of water, juice, coconut water or isotonic drinks. Alcoholic, diuretic or carbonated drinks such as soft drinks should be avoided.