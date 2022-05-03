Deputy director of prison is suspected of helping alleged affair to escape from prison in the US – News

State security forces Alabamain the United States, are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Lauderdale County penitentiary and a prison guard who allegedly helped him escape.

They have been missing for three days, although it was only on Monday that the county sheriff updated the search and arrest warrant for the two. He believes it has been proven that the agent, Vicky White, helped the inmate, Casey Cole White, escape.

Speaking to the local press, County Sheriff Rick Singleton acknowledged that the agent’s colleagues are “in shock” for considering her an exemplary employee, who also had responsibilities at the penitentiary, of which she was currently deputy director.





“We know that she participated. This is not the Vicky White we know,” said the sheriff, who, however, admitted that he still does not know whether the agent acted on her own volition or did so under threat from the prisoner.

Anyway, in the search and arrest warrant, the duo is classified as potentially dangerous and armed. The escaped prisoner was awaiting trial for a capital murder case—which can be punished with life imprisonment or the death sentence—even though he was already serving time for another case.

According to the sheriff, the agent told her colleagues that she was supposed to transport the inmate to the county courthouse for a pre-trial mental health evaluation Friday morning as they both left the prison.





However, according to what the authorities have learned, the aforementioned appointment in court was not foreseen.

Since the disappearance of both, there has been speculation about the possibility that the agent and the prisoner have a romantic relationship. In addition, some local media published the information that Vicky White handed over the documents to apply for her retirement the day before she disappeared.



