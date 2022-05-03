Ex-cop accused of killing 12-year-old boy in the back during US chase

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago News Comments Off on Ex-cop accused of killing 12-year-old boy in the back during US chase 2 Views

Thomas Siderio

Credit, GoFundMe

photo caption,

A photo of Thomas Siderio posted on a fundraiser page created for his family

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back during a chaotic chase in early March.

Authorities say Edsaul Mendoza, 26, was involved in a “tactically senseless” manhunt for Thomas “TJ” Siderio and shot him despite knowing he was unarmed.

Mendoza was arrested on Sunday (1/5).

According to a presentation of facts released by the Philadelphia district attorney, Mendoza was part of a group of four plainclothes officers who spotted Thomas and a 17-year-old friend — identified in court documents as “NK” — on March 1. Agents believed that NK was “tangibly connected” to a stolen firearm investigation.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Madeleine case: understand the disappearance that has intrigued the world for 15 years | World

15 years ago the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCann intrigued the world. She, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved