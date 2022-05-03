Ex-NY cop convicted of assaulting another officer in US Capitol raid | World

Former police officer Thomas Webster, 56, claimed self-defense, saying he was trying to protect himself after being punched by Noah Rathbun, whom Webster called “an uncontrolled cop”. He also accused the police officer of having instigated the confrontation.

The sentencing jury was unconvinced by Webster’s argument and found him guilty of having attacked Rathbun with a metal flagpole. He was not accused of breaking into the Capitol.

Prosecutors asked that Webster be detained until the final result of the sentence, but the judge agreed to let him wait in freedom, being monitored by an electronic anklet. This decision was made because he has no criminal record. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 2.

Thomas Webster said he drove to Washington DC alone from his home in New York. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a flag with a metal pole. After listening to Trump’s speech, he said he went to Capitol Hill to ask congressmen to review the 2020 election results, but he did not want to intervene in the congressional session. According to him, it was the first time he had participated in a political act and he was exercising his right to free expression.

Officer Noah Rathbun’s camera captured Webster yelling profanities and insults before they made physical contact. The footage shows Webster attacking with the flagpole and then Rathbun landing a blow to Webster’s face. In the aftermath, Webster knocks Rathburn to the ground and tries to take the gas mask off the officer, who said he choked on the mask strap pressing into his neck.

Thomas Webster was the fourth convicted by a jury in the Capitol Riot case.

Dustin Byron Thompson, a man from Ohio, said he was following orders from President Donald Trump. Thomas Robertson, an off-duty Virginia police officer, and Guy Wesley Reffitt, a Texas resident who was armed, did not argue in their trials. The three were convicted by a jury.

Another convict, but without a jury, was Matthew Martin of New Mexico. He claimed that the police, who were outnumbered, let them and others into the Capitol.