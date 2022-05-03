Father tells experience of having his penis replaced in the right place, after having the organ attached to his arm for 6 years – Revista Crescer

+



Malcolm MacDonald, a father from the UK, spent six years living with his penis implanted in his arm. Now, thanks to a delicate and lengthy nine-hour surgery, he has managed to get the limb in place and he spoke about the experience in a documentary for British TV called The man with a penis in his arm.

The man lived for six years with his penis in his arm (Photo: Reproduction / The Mirror)

He lost his original penis in 2010. The member fell off after he had a terrible and very serious blood infection. The doctors, led by Professor David Ralph, from University College Hospital in London, England, managed to create a new penis for Malcolm, using flesh from his arm, so that he would have sensitivity.

Initially, the new 15 cm penis had to be grafted into the arm because there was still a lack of oxygen in the man’s blood and the surgery would be risky. The operation was scheduled to be performed in 2015. However, due to some delays in the hospital and later, due to the covid-19 pandemic, this did not happen and the man had to spend 6 years with the limb in his arm. “Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis dangling from your arm? It was a nightmare, but now it’s over,” he said.

Now, finally, the surgery was performed and the man had his penis implanted in the right place, between his legs. “It was a nine-hour operation. The first thing I did was look down and I was like, ‘Oh, they did it this time.’ I feel like a real man again,” he said.

Doctors have also placed a pump in the scrotum, which can be used to fill the artificial penis with saline solution and thus allow the father to gradually resume his sexual life.

