Father who sought medical care for his daughter is assaulted at a health unit in Passo Fundo | Rio Grande do Sul

The Civil Police of Passo Fundo, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, is investigating the case of a father who was assaulted while seeking care for his daughter at the Cais São Cristóvão health unit. The aggression would have come from the guard who works at the medical center. The case, which took place on Friday night (29), was registered as a personal injury.

The g1 tries to contact the suspect of the assault.

The 39-year-old man went to the health unit located in the São Cristóvão neighborhood in search of assistance for his 3-year-old daughter. The child had an earache. At the place, it was informed that there was no pediatrician to attend at that time. Annoyed by the answer, the father would have asked if the vehicle parked in front of the unit belonged to a doctor.

When taking pictures of the vehicle, according to the police report, the watchman and the man started arguing, which ended in physical aggression. According to the report, the victim fell, hit his head and suffered injuries to his body. He was treated at the Emergency Department of the Hospital de Clínicas and released.

The 46-year-old guard has worked since 2019 at MZ Segurança Privada, an outsourced company hired by the municipality to provide security at the unit. The company said it will await the conclusion of the investigation to comment on the case. He was removed.

The Municipality of Passo Fundo informed that it awaits the investigation of the case to adopt measures and that the watchman will not provide any service to the municipality until everything is clarified. He also highlighted that the action was an isolated event and that it does not represent the health services offered to the community.