First specs of AMD RDNA3 GPUs appear [RUMOR]

Leaked GPU Stream Processors count

Even today (Monday 2nd) several different leakers shared some leaked information about the new AMD Radeon graphics cards of the RDNA3 microarchitecture. The leak started with user Greymon55, who shared the Stream Processors count on each GPU, followed by others who published other information such as the Navi 31’s 3000 MHz operating frequency.

As we can see in the publications above, the chip Navi 31 must have 12,288 Stream Processors, Navi 32 with 8,192 Stream Processors and, finally, Navi 33, the most basic chip of all those listed, can have 4,096. In addition to the Stream Processors indicated by (SPs), we can also check the supposed count of RDNA Workgroups (WGPs), Shader Arrays (SAs) and Shader Engines (SEs).



Image: TechPowerUp/Reproduction

The 3DCenter.org profile also responded to information from Greymon55 with more leaks of the new architecture. These data confirm some information shared by the initial leaker and also indicate that the Navi 31 must have 3000 MHz of operation with a performance of 73 TFlops. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the operating frequencies of the other chips might be.

Even though the information is very consistent among the leakers, it is still important to note that these are just rumors and we are far from the official launch of the new generation of Radeon graphics cards. Soak up the information with caution and we’ll look forward to more details from RDNA3 in the future.

Via: Videocardz, TechPowerUp