Five-month-old baby is diagnosed with meningitis and Health of Roraima issues an alert | Roraima

A baby, with five months to live, was diagnosed with meningitis in Boa Vista, informed this Monday (2) the State Department of Health (Sesau). After the case, a “meningitis risk statement” was issued in Roraima.

The diagnosis of the disease occurred on the 29th. He is hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio, a unit managed by the city hall of the capital. Meningitis is an infectious disease caused by a virus, bacteria or fungus that can lead to death.

The baby was born on November 11, 2021, and currently lives in a shelter in Boa Vista. He and his family, father, mother and two brothers aged 10 and 9, are from Venezuela. According to the government, before coming to Brazil, they lived in a mining region called El Dorado, a small town in the east of the country.

“They entered Brazil on the 5th of April, staying for a period of 15 days in the shelter in Pacaraima. Their arrival in the capital of Roraima took place on the 18th of the same month”, informed the Sesau note.

According to the note from the General Coordination of Health Surveillance, he was not vaccinated with Meningo C, an immunizer against the disease that is given between the 3rd and 5th month of age. The patient had only taken the doses of vaccines against Hepatitis B, Pneumococcal 10 V, VIP and Covid-19, according to Sesau.

“Is it over there [a criança] is hospitalized, undergoing treatment, being monitored and observed and the entire epidemiological part, which in this case is the active search, medication is also used for people who have had contact with this patient and all actions [de monitoramento] have already been carried out through the Municipal Surveillance team”, highlighted Valdirene Oliveira, coordinator of the CGVS.

Meningitis has as its main characteristic the inflammation of the meninges, which are the membranes that surround the brain, and can affect both children and adults. If not immunized, the person can have serious sequelae, and even progress to death.

The baby had the first symptoms of the disease on the 21st. He had fever, stiff neck, difficulty in bending his knees and abdominal pain, but he was only hospitalized on the 25th.

After diagnosis, health professionals who had contact with the patient were also medicated. In addition, “an active search was carried out for other contacts at the place of residence of the patient and their families, checking the vaccination status of the sheltered and chemoprophylaxis of the contacts at home”. Now, he awaits the results of the tests carried out on this person.

Among the main symptoms of bacterial meningitis, whose causative agents are meningococcal, pneumococcal and hemophilic bacteria, are:

High fever;

Headache;

Neck stiffness;

malaise;

Nausea and vomiting,