Health plans are expected to get even more expensive this month; find out how much – Rádio Itatiaia

Significant increase in individual health plans should happen later this month, as the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) calculates the percentage that will be authorized to private health operators. The biggest readjustment (13.57%) of the plans was in 2016 and the expectation is that this year it will be even bigger.

The lawyer specializing in health law, Dr. Kátia Rocha, told Itatiaia that the increase should reach the maximum ceiling, which is between 14% and 18%. “This has scared consumers and it’s not for less. We know perfectly well that today the health plan bill weighs on the consumer’s pocket and a readjustment will really impact the bills and lead many people to decide not to maintain health plans” , warns the lawyer.

Users are concerned. This is the case of retired Ciro Canaã Filho who is worried. “This increase is scaring me. I’m very worried. I’m already old, I’m 77, I have to be.”

The housewife, Selma Silva, has a plan for most of the family and finds the increase absurd. “It’s absurd, right, to increase health insurance. We depend on the doctor for a lot. It’s very expensive”.

Maria da Conceição Silva has a similar feeling, who already pays a high amount to have the health plan. “I go to the doctor once a year, I pay R$ 685. I earn a minimum wage, if it increases I won’t be able to pay. I’ll have to cancel”.

The trend is that, with the increase, many users choose the SUS. “If we have a very high rate of readjustment in individual or family contracts and which really generate a demand from consumers, people will certainly seek public health”, analyzes Kátia Rocha.

No date has yet been set for the announcement of the increase. The annual adjustment is calculated based on changes in expenses with services to beneficiaries, intensity of use of plans by customers and inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).