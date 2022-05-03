Influenza and measles vaccination campaign is expanded in Tocantins | Tocantins

The target audience of the national flu and measles vaccination campaign was expanded in Tocantins. The new stage continues until the 3rd of June and the goal of the Secretary of State for Health is to vaccinate 90% to 95% of the priority groups of the two diseases. (See list below)
“To date, we have 5% of the target population vaccinated against measles and 10% against influenza, a very low number”said the manager of Immunization of the Secretary of State for Health (SES-TO), Diandra Sena.
The new stage of vaccination has the following audiences as targets:
- Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);
- Pregnant women and puerperal women;
- People with comorbidities;
- Indian people;
- teachers;
- Persons with permanent disabilities;
- Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;
- Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;
- Port workers;
- Prison system officials;
- Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty.
Currently, Tocantins has 314 vaccination rooms spread across 139 municipalities. To get vaccinated, just go to a basic health unit in the city with an identity document and the vaccination card. Opening hours are established by the municipalities.
In the capital, the program continues throughout the week. Check locations and times:
Influenza vaccination
- USF Arso 23 (207 South)
- USF Arno 41 (403 North)
- USF Arne 53 (406 North)
- USF Arne 64 (508 North)
- USF Arno 71 (603 North)
- USF Arse 24 (210 South)
- USF ASR-SE 75 (712 South)
- USF Arse 82 (806 South)
- USF Arse 13 (108 South)
- USF Arso 111 (1,103 South)
- USF Arse 122 (1,206 South)
- USF Arse 131 (1,304 South)
- USF José Lúcio
- USF Laurides Milhomem
- USF Alto Bonito
- USF Bela Vista
- USF Eugênio Pinheiro
- USF Liberdade
- USF Morada do Sol
- USF Santa Barbara
- USF Santa Fe
- USF Aureny II
- USF Taquari
- USF Mariazinha (Buritirana)
- USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu)
- USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande)
- USF Arno 44 (409 North)
- USF Arso 41 (403 South)
- USF Jose Hermes
- USF Arno 33 (307 North)
- USF Arno 42 (405 North)
- USF Arse 101 (1004 South)
- USF Novo Horizonte
Measles vaccination
- USF Arno 41 (403 North)
- USF Arno 33 (307 North)
- USF Arno 42 (405 North)
- USF Arse 13 (108 South)
- USF Arso 23 (207 South)
- USF Arse 101 (1004 South)
- USF Arse 122 (1,206 South)
- USF José Lúcio
- USF Novo Horizonte
- USF Arno 44 (409 North)
- USF Arno 71 (603 North)
- USF Arse 24 (210 South)
- USF Arso 41 (403 South)
- USF Arse 82 (806 South)
- USF Arso 111 (1,103 South)
- USF Alto Bonito
- USF Aureny II
- USF Laurides Milhomem
- USF Morada do Sol
- USF Santa Barbara
- USF Taquari
- USF Jose Hermes
- USF Bela Vista
- USF Arne 53 (406 North)
- USF Arne 64 (508 North)
- USF ASR-SE 75 (712 South)
- USF Arse 131 (1,304 South)
- USF Eugênio Pinheiro
- USF Liberdade
- USF Santa Fe
- USF Mariazinha (Buritirana)
- USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu)
- USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande)