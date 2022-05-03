Israel’s outrage over Russian declaration that Hitler ‘had Jewish blood’

The Israeli government called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statements that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood” “inexcusable”.

Lavrov made the comments to try to justify Russia’s accusation that Ukraine was “Nazi” despite having a Jewish president.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for “clarifications” and demanded an apology. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust in World War II.

Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with Italian TV show Zona Bianca on Sunday, days after Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day, one of the most solemn occasions on the Israeli calendar.

