Lavrov’s talk of Hitler is ‘unforgivable’, says Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded to Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov’s speech about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The statement was given to an Italian TV channel on Sunday (02.May.2022). At the time, Lavrov was asked how Russia is “denazifying” Ukraine if the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish. To justify the accusations of Nazism against the Ukrainian president, Lavrov claimed that Hitler had “Jewish blood”.

According to Lapid, Russian speech was “unforgivable and outrageous” and shows the lowest level of racism against the Jewish people. On Twitter, the Israeli chancellor said that the Russian’s statement is a “terrible historic mistake”.

“The lowest level of racism against Jews is accusing Jews themselves of anti-Semitism”, he said.

The Israeli Prime Minister also commented on the Chancellor’s speech. Naftali Bennett said that he observes Lavrov’s comments with “extreme severity”.

“Your words are false and your intentions are wrong. The purpose of such lies is to accuse the Jews themselves of the most terrible crimes in history, which were perpetrated against them, and thus to absolve Israel’s enemies of responsibility.”the premier said in a statement.

This is the first time the country has condemned Russian accusations of Nazism against the Ukrainian president. This shows that the Israeli government is slowly changing its stance towards Russia and showing more willingness to help Ukraine. At the beginning of the conflict, Zelensky even demanded that the country take a firmer stance to impose sanctions on Russia.