Man has penis reattached after 6 years with organ implanted in arm

Britain’s Malcolm MacDonald suffered a serious blood infection in 2014 and lost his penis. The new organ, measuring 15 cm, was made with a flap of skin, blood vessels and nerves from the left arm. Then it was implanted in the upper limb. After six years, he managed to have his genitals replaced in the right place. The information is from Crescer magazine.















“I had been struggling with an infection for years, but I had no idea what could happen. It spread across my fingers and toes and turned them black. When I saw my penis darken, I was beside myself. It was like a horror movie. Then, one day, he fell to the ground,” Malcolm said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

On impulse, he threw the organ in the trash and spent two years in isolation. “I felt like the shadow of a man. My life really fell apart, I had no self-confidence. I drank too much. I didn’t see family and friends, I just didn’t want to have to face it.”

“Not having a penis was horrible. It’s most men’s worst fear. For me, I never worried about sex, because I already had two children. It was always more about my self-confidence and simple things like using the bathroom.”

He regained hope after he heard from Professor David Ralph of University College Hospital London, who is also an expert in organ construction.

The new artificial penis was created and grafted onto his left arm, as Malcolm still lacked oxygen in his blood.

The relocation to the pelvic region was scheduled for 2015, but it was delayed due to some delays at the hospital and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis dangling from your arm? It was a nightmare, but now it’s over,” Malcolm said.

“It was a nine-hour operation. The first thing I did was look down and I was like, ‘Oh, they got it this time.’ I feel like a real man again.”

The medical team led by David Ralph also placed a bomb in the scrotum, which will allow Malcolm to gradually resume his sex life.