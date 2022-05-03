Netflix’s new priority now is to launch mobile games:

Netflix recently acquired game developer Boss Fight Entertainment with the aim of acquiring its infrastructure and expertise. In this case, knowledge in RPG (Role Playing Game), when players take the place of characters, was fundamental in the creation of the ”Stranger Things” challenge, based on a few seasons. The idea is to continue following this model of interactive games using cinematic narratives.

See too: 5 Netflix movies and series you should watch right now

Streaming ended up losing subscribers and was criticized for the increase in the price of monthly fees, so each investment requires care. The loss resulted in a $42 billion loss to the brand’s value, set up in the stock’s slump. Competition, departure from Russia for political reasons and plans that did not meet the needs of consumers were the elements responsible for this imminent financial crisis.

With the public’s dissatisfaction, the choice is to take a risk in the games sector

In a publication of the American news portal ”Washington Post”, the goal is to produce at least 50 games by the end of this year. A great challenge taken on by Reed Hastings, passionate about the world of games and interested in opportunities involving entertainment with strategy. Even the studios ”Next Games” and ”Night School Studio” were purchased by the company, adding even more technology.

Currently, the platform offers 17 mobile games, that is, prepared to be played on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, authorized on Android and iOS systems. Among the highlights are Dungeon Dwarves, Asphalt Extreme, Krispee Street, Card Blast and other optimized versions of classics from the geek world. The launch of the news will be carried out over the months and all service subscribers will be able to download and play.