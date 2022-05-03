New groups can be vaccinated against Influenza; in Corumbá there are 11 immunization points

Rosana Nunes on May 2, 2022

Leonardo Cabral/Diário Corumbaense Health units will be open throughout the week for vaccination

The Department of Health of Corumbá starts the week with eleven health units open for vaccination against influenza, measles and covid-19 until Friday, May 6th. The Ladeira Health Center is open, without lunch break, from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

The Rosimeire Ajala health units; Olive Gaston; Walter Victoria; Breno de Medeiros; Ranulfo Vasconcellos; Lucia Maria; Luiz Fragelli; Boniface Tiaen; Humberto Pereira and Popular Velha, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Know who should be immunized:

Against Covid-19

First dose over 5 years

Monday etthird doses

Adolescents 12 to 17 years old with immunosuppression

people over 18 years old

Fourth Dose

Health professionals

people with immunosuppression

people over 50 years old

Influenza

Health professionals

Seniors over 60 years old

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old

New Groups

teachers

pregnant women

puerperal women

Indian people

comorbidities

People with Permanent Disability

truck drivers

Road and long-distance public transport workers

Port Workers

Security and Rescue Force

Employees of the Safety and Rescue System

Armed forces

Employees of the Deprived of Liberty system

People Deprived of Liberty and Socio-educational Measures

**You must prove that you are part of the priority group

Measles

Children from 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days

Health professionals