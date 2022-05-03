New groups can be vaccinated against Influenza; in Corumbá there are 11 immunization points

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on New groups can be vaccinated against Influenza; in Corumbá there are 11 immunization points 4 Views

Rosana Nunes on May 2, 2022

Leonardo Cabral/Diário Corumbaense

Health units will be open throughout the week for vaccination

The Department of Health of Corumbá starts the week with eleven health units open for vaccination against influenza, measles and covid-19 until Friday, May 6th. The Ladeira Health Center is open, without lunch break, from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

The Rosimeire Ajala health units; Olive Gaston; Walter Victoria; Breno de Medeiros; Ranulfo Vasconcellos; Lucia Maria; Luiz Fragelli; Boniface Tiaen; Humberto Pereira and Popular Velha, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Know who should be immunized:

Against Covid-19

First dose over 5 years

Monday etthird doses

Adolescents 12 to 17 years old with immunosuppression

people over 18 years old

Fourth Dose

Health professionals

people with immunosuppression

people over 50 years old

Influenza

Health professionals

Seniors over 60 years old

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old

New Groups

teachers

pregnant women

puerperal women

Indian people

comorbidities

People with Permanent Disability

truck drivers

Road and long-distance public transport workers

Port Workers

Security and Rescue Force

Employees of the Safety and Rescue System

Armed forces

Employees of the Deprived of Liberty system

People Deprived of Liberty and Socio-educational Measures

**You must prove that you are part of the priority group

Measles

Children from 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days

Health professionals

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

What happens to the body after you stop drinking coffee?

Coffee is one of drinks consumed internationally, especially in the early hours of the day, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved