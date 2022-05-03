New Nintendo Switch Sports Brings Back Crash TV Crashes | sport games

The Nintendo Switch Sports collection is a new game in the Wii Sports series with sports such as tennis, bowling, volleyball, football, badminton and sword fighting from Wii Sports Resort (Chambara). A seventh exercise option, golf, has been promised for the second half of 2022. The games utilize Joy-Con controls to allow the user to reproduce real-world movements on-screen and include an accessory that clips the controller to their leg in Football. . To avoid accidents, the Joy-Con has a wrist strap to keep the controller from leaving the user’s hand.

Nintendo of Japan published a statement on its Twitter account for parents to be present when their children go to play Nintendo Switch Sports. The post also warns to keep a safe distance from the television and ensure enough space between players so they don’t hit each other. There has not been a similar notice on the Nintendo of America account.