New York enters highest alert level for Covid-19 and may resume restrictions

City has faced steady growth in the number of coronavirus infections; daily average rose from 600 to 2,500

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Officials say New Yorkers need to be even more cautious than in recent weeks



New York entered the highest risk level for Covid-19, this Monday, 2nd. The city, which at the beginning of March recorded 600 daily cases, has now reached 2,500 and left the low to medium level (the highest possible) after 100,000 people were diagnosed with the disease in the last seven days. “With the increase in cases, New York City has entered the medium-risk alert level,” Department of Health Director Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. The decision was made after analyzing the results that show cases surpassing the rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five districts of the city. “In practice, this means New Yorkers need to be even more cautious than they were in recent weeks,” Vasan said, warning that seniors who are at risk of serious illness should consider taking extra precautions, such as avoiding large gatherings indoors. This change could lead to the return of public health restrictions, although they do not need to be reinstated now.

The number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 also increased in April. There were 500 hospitalizations, a number considered low. The Department of Health also reiterated the recommendation to wear the mask in closed public places and that New Yorkers get tested for Covid-19 before and after any meeting. “The next few weeks will be critical in slowing the spread of Covid-19 and getting back to a low-risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring,” said Vasan. According to broadcaster CBS, which cites data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases are increasing in almost every area of ​​New York state where health officials are dealing with a new variant. call BA. 2.12.1.

*With information from EFE