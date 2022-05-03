Police officers in SP complain of neglect by the corporation with mental health problems; suicides grew from 2019 to 2021 | Sao Paulo

Military police in the state of São Paulo reported corporate neglect of mental health issues. In interviews with TV Globo, the military reported mistrust on the part of the leadership, refusal of medical licenses and even cases of officers who sought justice to prove that they are sick and obtain removal.

A survey by the police itself shows that there was an increase in suicides among PMs from 2019 to 2021. There were 22 cases in 2019, a number that rose to 33 in 2020 and remained stable at 34 cases in 2021. This year, 14 suicides have already been recorded. in the corporation, which corresponds to 41% of the number verified in 2021 in just one third of the year.

Last year’s numbers are four times the average established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider the epidemic situation for suicides.

In a note, the Military Police of SP said that it has a broad program aimed at promoting mental health and preventing extreme episodes, and that it has partnerships with public and private entities and associations focused on the medical care of patients. The corporation also said that it works to expand the number of health professionals to work in the sector.

THE TV Globo made several requests to interview a representative of the PM’s medical sector, but it was not granted. Details of the treatment and also the number of psychiatrists in the support program were requested, but neither request was granted.

For researcher Fernanda Cruz, from the Center for the Study of Violence (NEV) at USP, there have been advances in raising awareness of the topic, but there is still a long way to go.

“It’s not a generalized sensitization. We still have a lot of internal resistance. There are many police officers who think that the other is faking it, there are many commanders who think that this type of disease is frivolous, that the police officer is giving an excuse not to go back to the hospital. work, that he actually wants to take paid leave and work on other things,” he explained.

“We still have a lot of resistance, mainly because we’re talking about a very masculine environment, and it’s as if the police officer who doesn’t correspond to this heroic figure doesn’t fit”, he added.

For the specialist, who has studied the subject for more than a decade, the permanence of these agents in the service, despite the indication of removal, brings risks to the population.

“When we have a police officer working sick on the street, this police officer is not just putting himself at risk, he is putting society at risk. He is putting his colleague, everyone at risk,” he said.

One of the police officers interviewed by the report has been with the corporation for more than 15 years and said he is close to giving up his career.

He was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome, which is an illness that can appear after an experience of violence, for example.

The doctor who treated him outside the institution explained, in a report, that the police officer was in psychiatric care marked by anguish, apathy and mood swings and that he is not in working conditions. In writing, the psychiatrist recommended a 60-day leave of absence. But, according to the police officer, the leave granted by the police medical board was much shorter.

“Most of the time or almost always they refuse. My psychiatrist told me: whenever it’s time for you to return to the service, I see that you get more tense. Not even the medicines have more effect on you. I have to increase the dose, the dosage, everything,” the officer said.

“So, sometimes, the doctor that I follow up gives me 30 days of leave, 60 days, 90 days. I arrive at the PM with an indication of 90 days, and the PM accepts 10 days or, in most cases, they don’t accepts no day”, he reported.

The police officer also said that he had to live with the distrust of colleagues and superiors.

“An officer asked me, how I’ve been treating for a while, using medication, and I don’t get better, I never got better. I’ve heard this from the board: ‘Aren’t you happy, police? Get out, ask for discharge'” , said.

The situation made the officer consider abandoning the service. “I don’t know how much longer I’m going to take it. I don’t know, but I’m feeling like I’m on my last legs, I don’t know what else I’m going to do. As it was my biggest dream, to join the police, I never imagined, I don’t saw me get to that point of wanting to ask for discharge”, he declared.

According to lawyer Marcos Manteiga, who runs an association dedicated to the human rights of police officers, there are cases of PMs who have sought justice to prove that they are sick.

“It’s a very big negligence on the part of the high command. It’s an omission. I see it as a crime and it only makes our police officers sicker”, said the legal director of the National Organizational Association for the Human Rights of Public Security Agents. (Waves).

Another PM with more than ten years of service reported the same problem with sick leave. He said he has already been sent back to work even with a diagnosis of depression and bipolar disorder.

“I came to work sick. I worked sick, they rejected the medical report. And it got worse [a saúde mental] because it’s the following, people look at you differently, thinking you’re fresh, that you’re making a soft body”, he declared.