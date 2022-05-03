Pope Francis wants to see Putin in Moscow

The Russian army and pro-Moscow forces launched an offensive against the Azovstal complex, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the southeastern port city of Mariupol. In recent days, civilians have been evacuated due to a ceasefire.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack. According to the Russian agency RIA, the ministry’s spokesman, Vadim Astafyev, indicated that Ukrainian troops used the silent regime in Azovstal to reach firing positions.

“They came out of the basements, took up firing positions in the territory and in the plant buildings,” he said, adding that the Russian army and pro-Russian forces “are starting to destroy these firing positions.”

The inner area of ​​the Azovstal complex was damaged after Russian attacks Image: Azov Regiment

Cited by the Ukrainian press, the head of the patrol police department in Mariupol, Mykhailo Vershinin, said that Russian forces “invaded the plant in several places”. “We are defending, we are counterattacking.”

The Azov Regiment, which is also in Azovstal with refugee civilians, said at least two women were killed in overnight attacks. “We call for the urgent introduction of a ceasefire and the continued evacuation of citizens to secure areas controlled by Ukraine,” the group said in a statement.

“The Russians are trying to enter the complex, which was bombed by planes before the assault,” said deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar, quoted by the online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

Today, the invasion russian reached the 69th day with the Russian army holding the offensive. Russia said it attacked a warehouse with weapons sent by the United States and European countries in Odessa, southern Ukraine. Also on Tuesday, without giving details, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered more retaliatory sanctions against the West.

Pope and Putin

Pope Francis has said he is willing to go to Moscow and talk to Putin about Russia’s war on Ukrainian territory, and rules out going to Ukraine at this point. “I’m not going to Kiev now,” he said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, published today, recalling having sent representatives to Ukraine — last month, the Ukrainian government asked Francis to go to Kiev. “But I feel like I don’t have to go. First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet Putin.”

In the interview, Francis said he wanted to “make a clear gesture for the whole world to see”. “And so I went to the Russian ambassador. I asked them to explain. I said: ‘please stop’. So I asked Cardinal Parolin [secretário de Estado do Vaticano]after twenty days of war, to send Putin the message that I was willing to go to Moscow,” he added.

“Of course, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow some windows. We still haven’t received an answer and we keep insisting, even though I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting now. But such brutality, how not to stop?”

Pope Francis in 2015 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vatican; Image: 10.jun.2015 – Gregorio Borgia/AFP

Francis recalled that in March he spoke with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, via video call. “I talked to Kirill for 40 minutes. The first twenty, card in hand, he read me all the justifications for the war,” he recalled.

“I listened and said to him: I don’t understand any of this. Brother, we are not state clerics, we cannot use the language of politics, but that of Jesus. We are pastors of the same holy people of God. peace, to put an end to gunfire”. In the pope’s opinion, Kirill “cannot become Putin’s altar boy.”

“One cannot think that a free state can make war on another free state. In Ukraine, it was the others who created the conflict,” the pope commented. Francis further noted that “there is not enough will for peace”. “War is terrible and we must scream,” he said. “I am pessimistic, but we must make every possible gesture to stop the war.”

In March, Pope Francis spoke via video call with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church Image: March 16, 2022 – Vatican Media/AFP

US and European weapons

The Russian Defense Ministry, in a report on Tuesday, said that in the Odessa region, “with high-precision missiles”, it hit a logistics center with foreign weapons. “Missile weapons and ammunition from the United States and European countries were destroyed.” The attack was carried out with Onyx missiles from the Black Sea coast. In the week, the Russian Defense had already announced an attack on a warehouse with weapons sent by Americans and Europeans to reinforce the Ukrainian army.

According to Russia, between yesterday and today, “69 strongholds, areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” were hit. The ministry also claims to have killed 230 Ukrainian servicemen.

In addition to Odessa, Russia is also said to have attacked the Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions. Russian Defense also accused Ukraine of “using civilian infrastructure for military purposes, hiding behind civilians as a ‘human shield'”. In Kharkiv, Russia said “nationalists forcibly keep civilians in the basement” of a hospital. The information could not be verified with independent sources.

The Russian Defense Ministry released images of missile launches; logistics center in the Odessa region, with weapons sent by the United States and European countries, was attacked, according to the Russians. Image: Russian Ministry of Defense

replacement

Ukraine’s Armed Forces said it believed Russia “is taking steps to replace significant equipment losses” in its army. According to the Ukrainians, between 27 April and 2 May, at least 17 Russian tanks were sent to Ukrainian territory, in addition to 60 armored personnel carriers.

According to Ukraine, in addition to continuing “bombing the city of Kharkiv” and nearby areas, “the Russian enemy has exerted active fire on Ukrainian troop units” in the direction of Izium. The military administration of Sumy, which is close to the Russian border, reported that there were mortar attacks in the region on Tuesday. In the Donetsk region, attacks left at least nine dead, according to local authorities. In Zaporizhzhia, the local administration pointed to two deaths after bombing.

The Ukrainian army also pointed out the resistance it has made, with 12 attacks being repulsed in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. “In the last 24 hours [entre a manhã de ontem e o início de hoje, no horário local]six tanks, five artillery systems, 22 units of armored fighting vehicles and eight units of enemy vehicles were destroyed.”

Bodies were found in Kalynivka, a city in the Kiev region Image: Playback/Twitter/Podolyak_M

Adviser to the Presidency of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak today released images of bodies found in Kalynivka, a city about 35 kilometers from Kiev. They had their hands tied.

“Russia has chosen the path of terror of the civilian population and must be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism,” he said.

Image: UOL Art

“Long lasting impact”

UK Defense Ministry intelligence, an ally of the Ukrainians, said it believed Russian forces “are now significantly weaker, both materially and conceptually, as a result of their invasion of Ukraine”. “The recovery from that will be exacerbated by sanctions. This will have a lasting impact on Russia’s ability to deploy conventional military force.”

For the British, despite having increased investments in the military area in recent years, Russia has not been able to take advantage of the modernization of its equipment to dominate Ukraine. “Failures in both strategic planning and operational execution left it unable to translate numerical strength into decisive advantage.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heard a speech by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Ukrainian Parliament Image: Andriy Yermak

In a video address to the Ukrainian Parliament today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised more military and financial aid. Johnson’s speech was accompanied on the spot by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’s democracy versus tyranny. It’s freedom versus oppression. It’s law versus lawlessness. It’s good versus evil. And that’s why Ukraine must win. And it will,” Johnson said.

(With AFP, Ansa and Reuters)