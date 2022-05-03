PS Plus subscribers will get a FUT package

Also this Tuesday (03), FIFA 22 will be available on PS Plus for download, and EA Sports intends to get the subscriber team ready to get into action in Ultimate Team. Those who subscribe to Sony’s service will receive the PS Plus FUT Pack for free — a nice help to build your dream team in the mode.

Both newcomers and veterans will be able to take advantage of the package. According to EA, the PS Plus FUT Pack will be redeemable for all players with an active subscription. The following benefits will be offered:

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to kick-start the all-new Ultimate Team or bolster their current team with the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 UT. This pack offers 11 players with a minimum rating of 82 to help build your dream team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You also have the possibility to borrow a player from ICON Moments. With this, it will be possible to choose between the best players in history and even add one more player among three options, to climb him in your team for five games.

The banner with the PS Plus FUT Pack is already appearing in the PS5 menus, however, it should only be available for redemption when the title is released for download – this should happen on Tuesday afternoon (03).

How to redeem PlayStation Plus FUT Pack in FIFA 22?

The package will be delivered directly to the Store in the game’s menus, however, if yours doesn’t appear, just browse the PS Store on the game’s page and look for the add-ons section to get it. Emphasizing: this will only be valid when the game comes out on PS Plus.