PSN has ‘Golden Week’ with PS4 and PS5 games up to 85% off

The PlayStation Store started this Monday (02) the “Golden Week” sale, which offers PS4 and PS5 games up to 85% off. The Evil Within 2, Samurai Shodown, Shadow of the Colossus, bloodborne and Resident Evil Village are among the highlights of the promotion.

Players will be able to take advantage of the lowest prices until May 11 at 3:59 am ET. In all, there are more than 400 items on sale, including full games, DLCs, expansions and item packs.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers. To access the complete list, visit the website of the virtual store.

Shadow Warrior 3 (40% off, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 149.70);

Dragon Ball FighterZ (85% off, from R$249.90 to R$37.48);

The Evil Within 2 (80% off, from R$199.50 to R$39.90);

Samurai Shodown (65% off, from R$299.90 to R$104.96);

Lost Judgment (50% off, from BRL 299.90 to BRL 149.45);

The Last Guardian (50% off, from R$99.50 to R$49.75);

Contra Anniversary Collection (75% off, from R$83.50 to R$20.87);

Shadow of the Colossus (35% off, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 64.67);

Guilty Gear Strive (35% off, from R$299.90 to R$194.93);

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition (60% off, from R$289.90 to R$115.96);

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Version (40% off, from R$299 to R$179.40);

Sakura Wars (70% off, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 74.97);

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle (50% off, from R$174.50 to R$87.25);

Secret of Mana (50% off, from R$184.90 to R$92.45);

Metal Gear Survive (80% off, from R$149.50 to R$29.90);

LocoRoco 2 Remastered (50% off, from R$45.90 to R$22.95).

And remembering that the PlayStation virtual store is also holding the “Unmissable Offers” sale, with PS4 and PS5 games with up to 90% off. This promotion will be available until May 10, the Tuesday of the next week.