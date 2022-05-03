Putin had relationship and children with former Russian gymnast, says newspaper







Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabayeva photo: Reuters

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinwould have had an extramarital relationship with the former gymnast Alina Kabaeva and would be the father of two of her children, revealed the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger in this weekend.

According to the publication, Kabaeva gave birth to the first child of the secret relationship in 2015. The child was born in an upscale maternity hospital in Lugano, Switzerland. The delivery of the second child, born in 2019, took place in Moscow.

The birth of the babies was accompanied by a Swiss/Russian gynecologist who has been a friend of Putin’s since adolescence. A source who worked with the birth explained that Alina traveled to Switzerland to avoid attracting media attention. “I had to keep everything discreet,” she said. “The relationship [entre Alina e Putin] existed. Her two children are Putin’s.”





Alina Kabaeva during a performance at the 2004 Olympics photo: Reuters

The international press even reported the birth of the ex-gymnast’s son, but Russia denied any connection with the country’s president, classifying the story as a “hoax”.

Like Putin and allies of the Russian president, Alina Kabaeva was also the target of sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.