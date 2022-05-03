Readjust makes health plan weigh on family budget

Increase in the health plan must be at least 15%

This year’s increase should be up to 16%;

High inflation is one of the reasons given for the increase;

Elderly people will be the most impacted by these readjustments.

Health plan users have faced days of tension with the approach of the tariff readjustment period. the market for supplementary healthwhich grew during the pandemic and already has almost 49 million beneficiaries, has increasingly weighed on the pockets of those who need to use the service.

According to the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde), the percentage estimate for the increase in 2022 will be 16.3%. Along these lines, the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS) announced a possible adjustment between 15% and 18.2%, while Banco BTG Pactual pointed to 15%.

In practice, the elderly will be the most impacted by these readjustments and will face difficulties in bearing the high costs of medical services, as the readjustments are applied in the last age group, that is, at 59 years old.

The companies justify the readjustments with the high inflationwhich impacted the prices of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to the incorporation of new coverage that also directly affects the calculation of the amount to be charged.

In March, inflation recorded the highest increase in 28 years, reaching 11.3% in 12 months, and health plans remain one of the few items that have not become more expensive, with a decrease of -1.75% in 12 months. until March.

How resetting works

While individual or family plans, contracted directly with the insurer, have a ceiling for increase defined by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), collective plans, which are divided between business or membership, do not have the readjustments regulated by the ANS. . In this way, administrators are free to apply the indexes.

Due to the pandemic, the ANS, responsible for regulating the private health sector in Brazil, suspended in September 2020 the collection of the annual readjustment of health plans until the end of the year. Decision that relieved the pockets of more than 25.5 million Brazilians.

After that, the body defined that individual or family health plans would have a negative readjustment percentage from May 2021 to April this year. The negative index of 8.19% reflected the drop in healthcare expenses in the sector.

Now, with the increase in the price of several items, such as medicines and medical supplies, the resumption of elective procedures and the impact of treatments for patients with Covid, in addition to the incorporation of new mandatory coverage, health plans this year should have greater readjustments. .

In the assessment of Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection), despite the double-digit inflation in the country, a readjustment of such magnitude in health plans would not be justified and worrying, since it represents another weight in the Brazilian consumption basket. , which is already being eroded by the soaring prices of fuel and food.