Rejection of military in government rises 9 points after clash

The rejection of the Brazilian population to the presence of the military in the government skyrocketed in 2022. The worsening in the evaluation coincides with the period in which questionable purchases by the Armed Forces were disclosed, such as the recent scandals involving Viagra and penile prostheses and the use of resources from the Unified System of Health (SUS).

The survey also follows a new confrontation between the military and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Last week, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, Defense Minister, responded to statements by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso about an alleged action by the Armed Forces against the electoral process.

A survey released by PoderData, carried out from April 24 to 26 this year, shows that the rate of those who consider the participation of the military in government and politics as negative has risen 9 percentage points since December, rising from 35% to 44%.

The positive assessment reached 43%, after a positive fluctuation of two percentage points, at the limit of the margin of error. The survey shows that another 8% think that the presence of members of the Armed Forces in positions of power does not affect the country. Those who did not know how to answer add up to 5%.

The result shows that the trend of recovery in the image of the military after the peak of the pandemic, when the negative evaluation of members of the Armed Forces in the government reached 52%, has reversed.

Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07167/2022.



Historical series on the evaluation of the military in government and politics in the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, according to PoderData / PoderData | Playback/Twitter – @FR_BSB

“It doesn’t affect the generals”

In an interview with Brazil de factothe sociologist Paulo Ribeiro da Cunha, author of the book Military and Militancy and former advisor to the National Truth Commission (CNV), commented on the “scandals” involving purchases by the Armed Forces, as in the cases of Viagra and penile prostheses.

“[Isso] It’s taking the image of the Armed Forces. General Santos Cruz himself is already surfacing all the time to try to detach himself from these purchases of Viagra, picanha, penile prostheses. The other day I was talking to a friend of mine from the Armed Forces, he said: ‘It’s hard to hear the little jokes that go around'”, he said.

“This doesn’t affect the generals, who are up there, on Olympus, but it affects this vast majority who have to answer in the bar on the corner, in conversations. It’s indefensible. And that takes their image. It was a very positive image in the period before the Bolsonaro government,” said Cunha.

Beyond Viagra: use of SUS resources

The use of resources from the Unified Health System (SUS) by the Ministry of Defense broke a record in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information is contained in a document released by the Budget and Financing Committee of the National Health Council (CNS) in February this year.

In 2019, the annual amount of SUS funds directed to the health of the military was R$ 350 million. Two years later, in 2021, the figure reached BRL 355 million, again breaking the record of the historical series, from 2013 to 2021. The Bolsonaro government dedicated, on average, BRL 325 million per year to the Ministry of Defense.

During the administration of President Dilma Rousseff (PT), the annual average use of SUS resources by the military was R$ 88 million, considering the period analyzed, from 2013 to 2015. Under the command of Michel Temer (MDB), the amount had already taken a leap, with an average of R$ 245.5 million per year.

The survey was published in a publication on the evolution of federal spending on the Unified Health System, produced by the CNS, an agency that brings together representatives of civil society and public authorities. Click here and do the download of the entire newsletter.

