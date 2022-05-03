Russian troops steal tractors, but can’t even start them — they were blocked from a distance | War in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russian troops steal tractors, but can’t even start them — they were blocked from a distance | War in Ukraine 3 Views

Russian troops stole all the tractors from a farm equipment dealer in the occupied city of Melitopol and transported them over a thousand kilometers to Chechnya only to find that the vehicles had been blocked from a distance.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Biden says he will protect ‘women’s right to choose’ if Supreme Court strikes down legal abortion | World

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (3) that “women’s right to choose” will have …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved