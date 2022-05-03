Russians Stole Ukrainian Agricultural Machines… But Owners Disabled It From a Distance

Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, occupied since early March and which produces substantial cereal crops, stole all of nearly 30 pieces of equipment from an Agrotek farm equipment dealership, a local businessman told CNN, and then took them to a nearby village in Russia and to Chechnya.

However, most of the threshers and tractors, which traveled more than a thousand kilometers, could not be used on arrival at their destination – the GPS present in the machines indicated that their last location was in the village of Zakhan Yurt, in Chechnya -, since that has been locked from a distance. “When the invaders took the stolen harvesting machines to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on because they were locked from a distance,” the source explained.

The equipment is allegedly on a farm near Grozny, but the source guarantees that, even if the issue of blocking the material cannot be circumvented, if the Russians “sell the threshers for spare parts, they will earn some money”.

According to the same source, the assault began in a week with the theft of two harvesting machines, a tractor and a seeder, and in the following weeks, the rest of the material was diverted, and there was rivalry between groups within Russian troops. In total, CNN reports, the stolen equipment is valued at nearly five million dollars (€4.7 million), with the harvesting machines worth US$300,000 (€285,000) each.

One of the trucks had a white “Z” painted on it, which became a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine, and it must have been military, which shows how, over the last few weeks, the assaults on valuable agricultural equipment, but also on grain in silos (the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, published a video showing a convoy of trucks leaving Melitopol, allegedly loaded with grain), have been further improved, using Russian military transport.

Last week, the Ukrainian government had already accused Russia of stealing hundreds of thousands of tons of grain from Russian-occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.