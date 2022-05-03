See who can get vaccinated in the second phase of the influenza immunization campaign in Fortaleza | Ceará

The second phase of the campaign against influenza begins this Monday (2). The immunobiological will be available to priority audiences at all health posts, from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 8 am to 4:30 pm at Paulo Marcelo and Messejana posts on weekends and holidays.

In the second phase, the following will be covered:

pregnant women

puerperal women

teachers

patients with comorbidities

people with permanent disability

truck drivers

urban and long-distance public transport workers

port workers

security and rescue forces

armed forces

employees of the deprivation of liberty system

population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people in socio-educational measures

The public in the first phase (children, elderly and health professionals) who have not yet been vaccinated will still be able to receive their vaccine during the second phase, which runs until June 3. Until April 24, 66,890 doses were applied, which corresponds to only 10% of the target for this phase.

The Influenza vaccine works against Influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and B viruses. The 2022 vaccine has changed in the H3N2 strain, according to the virus circulating in the previous year. The influenza virus, like Covid-19, is an acute viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms.

“Whoever took the influenza vaccine in 2021 should take it again this year, after all, we have a change in strains, achieving protection against the Influenza A virus of type H3N2. With a large number of people vaccinated in a short period of time, we will be able to interrupt the influenza transmission chain, avoiding, in addition to the disease, hospitalizations and deaths”, explains Vanessa Soldatelli, SMS immunization coordinator.

The immunobiological can also be given with other vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine, with the exception of children aged 5 to 11 years who receive the pediatric vaccine. In these cases, according to the Ministry of Health, the vaccine against Covid-19 should be prioritized and wait 15 days for the application of the immunobiological against influenza in the indicated age group.

Documentation required

The public seeking immunization must present an official document with a photo. SMS follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health’s technical report with regard to documentation and choice of priority groups.

Truck drivers, public, road, urban and long-distance transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces and employees of the deprivation of liberty system must also present a document proving their active involvement in the area.

People with comorbidities may present, in addition to their identification document, any proof that they belong to the group (exams, prescriptions, medical report, medical prescription, etc.). Additionally, existing records within the Health Units, if any, may be used.

Persons with permanent disabilities must present only basic identification documents, as the disability is self-declared.

